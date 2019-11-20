Press Releases
- Apr 15Google Cloud Announces Generative AI, Cybersecurity, and Data Analytics Trainings with New Skills-Based Interview Accelerator for Hiring Partners
New trainings launched in collaboration with employer and education partners, including the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Rackspace, Purdue Global, and Jack Henry Hiring initiative with...
- Apr 11
Today, Google Cloud and The Home Depot announced an extension of their multi-year relationship that will help the world's largest home improvement retailer accelerate its technology strategy and...
- Apr 10
Migration to Google Cloud has already helped the comparison platform slash the costs of its digital infrastructure by over 50% and remove persistent bottlenecks in its IT operations Cloud Next...
- Apr 10Covered California Collaborates with Google Public Sector to Accelerate and Simplify Health Insurance Enrollment Using AI
Google Cloud AI integration will enable Covered California to verify more than 50,000 health care documents with an 84 percent verification rate monthly, providing residents with affordable,...
- Apr 09
Google Cloud AI technologies to propel customer-facing use cases across e-commerce, customer service, and marketing LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '24, LAS VEGAS — Google...