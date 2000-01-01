Press Releases
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- Sep 17Vitality and Google Expand Technology Partnership to Bring AI-Driven Health Platform to the United States to Incentivize Healthier Behaviors
Vitality AI, built on Google Cloud and using Gemini Enterprise, expands into the U.S. market — bringing proven personalized health recommendations, coaching, and incentives to health plans and...
- Sep 15
Expanded strategic partnership enables cross-platform agent reasoning and action on a shared infrastructure and data foundation, brings Salesforce workloads to Google Cloud through Hyperforce, and...
- Sep 15
Co-located with Southeast Asia’s first Google DeepMind research lab, the Singapore Engineering Center translates frontier AI research into production-grade cloud and AI solutions tailored to the...
- Sep 11Avid and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Partnership to Deliver Browser-Based Media Composer and Agentic Creative Workflows
New Chrome-based Avid Media Composer video editing and conversational media search built with Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise help creative teams collaborate securely from anywhere Avid research...
- Sep 10
Collaboration serves as national blueprint for HBCU digital transformation, driving advanced research and sovereign AI innovation toward R1 status BALTIMORE and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2026...